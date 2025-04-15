Preview for Tonight’s Tony Atlas Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

– VICE TV debuts a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 later tonight. Tonight’s “Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon” episode showcases the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out some preview clips and a synopsis below:

Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon

With the physique of an Adonis and endless charisma, Tony Atlas made his mark as one of wrestling’s first Black stars but racism, addiction and ego kept Mr. USA from the top.

In the early 80s, Tony Atlas, Tommy Rich, & Nick Patrick survived a terrifying car wreck—a moment that should’ve been a wake-up call, but at the time, was just another chapter in their fast-paced lifestyles. Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon premieres Tuesday at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/D1bzd0Mvrq — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 13, 2025