Prince Nana Says AEW Won’t Be Selling Replica Crowns

Prince Nana says his crown will not get replicas as merchandise in AEW, and he recently explained why. Nana was asked about the possibility of his signature crown during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and explained that while it’s been discussed, it’s too hard to do because of the approval process.

“No,” Nana said (h/t to Fightful). “We’re not going to do that. I have to go through a vigorous approval process from the royals back home in Ghana before we do anything like that.”

He continued, “It’s been talked (about), but very very hard to do.”

Nana’s AEW Shop page includes shirts, a Micro Brawler, and a T-Shirt, Mug and Prince Nana Coffee bundle.