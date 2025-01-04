Prince Nana Says He’s Taking Swerve Strickland ‘Back To the Top’ In 2025

Prince Nana says that 2025 will be about taking Swerve Strickland to the top of AEW once again. Nana appeared on K&S WrestleFest, and he was asked about his goals in 2025.

“The plans are to take Swerve back to the top of the pulpit,” Nana said (per Wrestling Inc) “There’s no other plans, my friend. If we’re looking at other championship belts, that’s like a step down.”

Nana continued, “So right now, we’re focusing on making sure that Swerve continues to stay healthy. He’s been working out on a regular basis eating the right things, going to the chiropractor, getting the rest that he needs. And we’re in a situation where we can pick and choose who we want to wrestle, and who we feel deserves to be in the ring with Swerve, because it’s not going to be an easy night for anyone just coming into the ring.”

Strickland ran afoul of Ricochet on this week’s Dynamite, with the latter star attacking him with scissors in retribution for Swerve toilet papering him after his loss in the AEW Continental Classic at Worlds End.