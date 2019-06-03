Priscilla Kelly Defends Joey Ryan, Calls Jim Cornette’s Sonny Kiss Comments ‘Toxic Homophobia’

– Joey Ryan has an ally, Priscilla Kelly, in his latest online altercation with Jim Cornette over the latter’s comments about Sonny Kiss. If you missed this story (lucky), Cornette drew flack from Ryan after he reviewed Double or Nothing’s Casino Battle Royal and made comments about how Sonny Kiss was brought out in his flamboyant gear without an explanation as to who he is, saying, “Sonny Kiss, who apparently got off his day job at the drag show at the f**king Tropicana. And I don’t know, but they’re not explaining any of this … the transvestite, or Exotico as they would say at AAA. Did anyone bother to explain why he looks like that? No! They just accepted that, ‘Here’s another member of our roster, no reason to — nothing to look at here, folks.”

Ryan called for people to tag MLW and BeInSports, who Cornette works for, about the comments, drawing a return fire from Cornette. Kelly has since posted to Twitter in support of Ryan and, when a fan called both Kelly and Ryan “an embarrassment to professional wrestling,” turned the conversation back to Cornette’s comments:

Never make assumptions about people you do not know. 🌹 — The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) June 2, 2019

Like how you and @JoeyRyanOnline are an embarrassment to professional wrestling? Can I make that assumption @TheJimCornette ? — Brandon Howard (@mrpowerhoward) June 2, 2019