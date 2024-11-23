– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture, AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party discussed their gratitude to the fans and more after winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles. They beat The Young Bucks to win the titles late last month on the Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Isiah Kassidy becoming tag team champion: “It’s amazing. I can’t even put into words how incredibly grateful I feel to be holding this AEW World Tag Team Championship. You think about the teams that held this belt, you got teams like FTR, Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and then you got Sting. Sting held this very belt. That’s why, people say, ‘Yo, are you gonna customize this championship?’ I’m like nah, I was here since the beginning. This is the belt that was meant for us. I’m not gonna customize it, I’m gonna leave it the same because this belt holds a lot of prestige.”

Marq Quen on how grateful they are to their fans: “I want to thank the fans because as far as tag team championships, I don’t think we were in the conversation, so they created that for us. That’s one thing that was a blessing. The first time we faced the Bucks in 2019, I felt like right then and there, if I was to die, I would say I would die happy. So the Young Bucks said, ‘Yeah? Well, watch this one when you win the titles.’ So now, I felt like I was brought back to life to die happy again. That’s the feeling basically that I got from it. I was reincarnated.”

Private Party will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles later tonight in a Fatal 4-Way bout against The Outrunners, the House of Black’s Malakai Black and Brody King, and The Acclaimed at AEW Full Gear 2024. The event is scheduled for later today at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.