– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) discussed being offered salaried contracts with AEW after Fyter Fest 2019, where they competed in a three-way tag team bout against The Best Friends and SoCal Uncensored. After starting out under tiered contracts with AEW, they were offered salary contracts with the company after the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Isiah Kassidy on not knowing AEW had bigger contracts: “I didn’t even know there was a bigger contract. I thought that was the biggest contract. I thought that was how all contracts were made. It was very new to us. Fast forward to Fyter Fest, we had this three-way with us, SCU, and Best Friends. We killed it. We go to the back and the first thing we see is the Young Bucks and Tony. ’We want to offer you a salary contract.'”

Marq Quen on his reaction to the contracts: “I’m sitting here confused. ‘Okay.’ I never made money in wrestling. To hear salary I’m just like, ‘Okay, I guess that’s cool.’”

Isiah Kassidy on getting their first salary contract: “First salary contract. I was so grateful. I thanked the Bucks, I thanked Tony Khan. I called my mom. ‘Quit your job. We made it.’”

Marq Quen on informing his mother: “I called my mom and asked her, ‘What does this mean?’ ‘Why are you asking me this?’ ‘This is what they offered us.’ Next thing I know, I hear her crying. ‘This must be a big deal.’”

After several years on the AEW roster, Private Party finally won their first AEW Tag Team Championships, beating The Young Bucks on AEW Fright Night Dynamite to win the titles. The tag champs are set to defend their recently won AEW Tag Team Titles later this month at AEW Full Gear 2024. They will defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way bout against The Outrunners, the House of Black’s Malakai Black and Brody King, and one more team to be decided. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.