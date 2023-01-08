– Pro Wrestling EVE 100 took place yesterday in London, England. The event was held at 229 The Venue. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Laura Di Matteo vs. Rayne Leverkusen ended in a no-contest.

* Pro Wrestling EVE Tag Team Championships Match: Laura Di Matteo & Rayne Leverkusen beat Uprising (Rhia O’Reilly & Skye Smitson) (c) to capture the titles.

* Alexxis Falcon beat Session Moth Martina.

* Millie McKenzie beat Rhio.

* The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) beat Amara Jayde & Safire Reed.

* Nina Samuels beat Kasey Owens.

* Laura Di Matteo beat Alexxis Falcon and Amara Jayde and Amira and Charlie Morgan and Jetta and Kasey Owens and Millie McKenzie and Nina Samuels and Rayne Leverkusen and Rhia O’Reilly and Rhio and Safire Reed and Session Moth Martina and Skye Smitson.