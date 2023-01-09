Pro Wrestling NOAH New Sunrise 2023 Results: Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH held matches for the Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament at New Sunrise 2023, which took place on Sunday. THe results from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, are below courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya defeated Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano

* Sugiura-gun defeated Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito & Mohammed Yone)

* Jack Morris defeated Masaaki Mochizuki

* Alejandro & Junta Miyawaki defeated Eita & Yoshinari Ogawa

* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima & Seiki Yoshioka defeated Hi69 & Naomichi Marufuji

* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Masakatsu Funaki & YO-HEY defeated Hajime Ohara & Takashi Sugiura

* Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon

* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Atsushi Kotoge & Manabu Soya defeated Kaito Kiyomiya & Tadasuke

* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Satoshi Kojima & Shuji Kondo defeated AMAKUSA & Kenoh