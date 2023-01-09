wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Sunrise 2023 Results: Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held matches for the Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament at New Sunrise 2023, which took place on Sunday. THe results from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, are below courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya defeated Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano
* Sugiura-gun defeated Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito & Mohammed Yone)
* Jack Morris defeated Masaaki Mochizuki
* Alejandro & Junta Miyawaki defeated Eita & Yoshinari Ogawa
* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima & Seiki Yoshioka defeated Hi69 & Naomichi Marufuji
* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Masakatsu Funaki & YO-HEY defeated Hajime Ohara & Takashi Sugiura
* Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon
* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Atsushi Kotoge & Manabu Soya defeated Kaito Kiyomiya & Tadasuke
* Scramble Shuffle Tag Tournament First Round Match: Satoshi Kojima & Shuji Kondo defeated AMAKUSA & Kenoh
.@69HIROKI69 floors his KONGO brother, turned rival for today, Nakajima! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/P1n8bFRXBU
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 8, 2023
🥷 @NinjaMack1 ambushed @EndseekerLeon! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/YwqKSQPLYV
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 8, 2023
DREAM TEAM UNLOCKED!
👑 YOUR GHC HVT Champion @noah_kiyomiya links up with KONGO’s resident rockstar @td777sk! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/6rnqqD601Z
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Tony Schiavone on the Mistake of Running Sting vs. Hogan Again the Night After WCW Starrcade 1997
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’