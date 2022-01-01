wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Results 1.01.22: KENTA Makes His NOAH Return
– Pro Wrestling NOAH was back in action today with The New Year event. The card was held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. NJPW wrestler and IWGP US Heavyweight champion KENTA made his long-awaited return to Pro Wrestling NOAH at the event. Here are the results, per Fightful:
* Junta Miyawaki & Kinya Okada beat Kai Fujimura & Yasutaka Yano
* Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito, King Tany & Mohammed Yone) beat Kongo (Manabu Soya, Nio & Tadasuke)
* Kongo (Aleja & Hao) beat Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka & Yuya Susumu)
* Momo No Seishun Tag (Atsushi Kotoge & Daisuke Harada), Hajime Ohara & Ultimo Dragon) beat Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Eita, Kotaro Suzuki, NOSAWA Rongai & YO-HEY)
* Sugiura-gun (Kazuyuki Fujita & Kendo Kashin) beat Ikuto Hidaka & Masakatsu Funaki
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: HAYATA (c) beat Yoshinari Ogawa
* GHC Tag Team Championships: M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto & Naomichi Marufuji) (c) beat M’s Alliance (Masaaki Mochizuki & Masato Tanaka)
* Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba & Takashi Sugiura) & KENTA beat Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura
* GHC National Championship: Kenou (c) beat Kaito Kiyomiya
* GHC Heavyweight Championship: Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) beat Go Shiozaki
【NOAH】拳王が清宮壮絶KOでナショナルV2 ｢武道館メイン｣へ改めて執念https://t.co/YROtaHSSD3#noah_ghc#あけまして日本武道館 pic.twitter.com/07iCBilGgk
— プロレス/格闘技DX編集部 (@PKDX) January 1, 2022
1/1/2022
The day @KENTAG2S came home! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/lXKeyI4a6x
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) January 1, 2022
NOAH GHC Heavyweight Champion @noah_katsuhiko: “WE ARE NOAH!” #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/uoJcO0OGtz
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) January 1, 2022
Nakajima: “On New Year's Day 2022, Noah will rise again from today!”#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/Wvkqbfp7ya
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) January 1, 2022
