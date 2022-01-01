Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Results 1.01.22: KENTA Makes His NOAH Return

– Pro Wrestling NOAH was back in action today with The New Year event. The card was held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. NJPW wrestler and IWGP US Heavyweight champion KENTA made his long-awaited return to Pro Wrestling NOAH at the event. Here are the results, per Fightful:

* Junta Miyawaki & Kinya Okada beat Kai Fujimura & Yasutaka Yano

* Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito, King Tany & Mohammed Yone) beat Kongo (Manabu Soya, Nio & Tadasuke)

* Kongo (Aleja & Hao) beat Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka & Yuya Susumu)

* Momo No Seishun Tag (Atsushi Kotoge & Daisuke Harada), Hajime Ohara & Ultimo Dragon) beat Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Eita, Kotaro Suzuki, NOSAWA Rongai & YO-HEY)

* Sugiura-gun (Kazuyuki Fujita & Kendo Kashin) beat Ikuto Hidaka & Masakatsu Funaki

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: HAYATA (c) beat Yoshinari Ogawa

* GHC Tag Team Championships: M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto & Naomichi Marufuji) (c) beat M’s Alliance (Masaaki Mochizuki & Masato Tanaka)

* Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba & Takashi Sugiura) & KENTA beat Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura

* GHC National Championship: Kenou (c) beat Kaito Kiyomiya

* GHC Heavyweight Championship: Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) beat Go Shiozaki