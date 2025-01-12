List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network, as well as several backstage notes.

* Nick Aldis produced Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable for WWE Speed.

* Michael Hayes and Jamie Noble produced the Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes segment, as well as Rhodes & Jimmy Uso vs. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu. Michael Kirshenbaum and Cristian Scovell were the writes for the segment, and Scovell typically writes for Rhodes.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Michin vs. Chelsea Green.

* Shawn Daivari produced Los Garza vs. Pretty Deadly.

* Shane Helms produced LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Bobby Roode produced Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under.

* TJ Wilson produced the Tiffany Stratton segment and Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax. Devyn Prieto wrote the segment with Sondra Lacey.

* WWE VP of Line Producing Brian Fadem sent a thank you to the produciton team for their work this week.

* There have been a lot of travel issues due to the winter storms and California fires.

* WWE is no longer listing those who will get involved in promos on internal rundowns.