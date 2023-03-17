wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were listed for Wednesday’s show:
* Pat Buck produced MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah.
* Dean Malenko was the producer for Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dark Order.
* Pat Buck produced Jade Cargill vs. Nicole Matthews.
* The rundown listed “Garcia and Buddy” as producers for Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy.
* BJ Whitmer produced Renee Paquette’s interview with The Outcasts.
* Christopher Daniels produced the House of Black vs. Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society match.
