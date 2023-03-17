Producers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers were listed for Wednesday’s show:

* Pat Buck produced MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah.

* Dean Malenko was the producer for Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dark Order.

* Pat Buck produced Jade Cargill vs. Nicole Matthews.

* The rundown listed “Garcia and Buddy” as producers for Jeff Jarrett vs. Orange Cassidy.

* BJ Whitmer produced Renee Paquette’s interview with The Outcasts.

* Christopher Daniels produced the House of Black vs. Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society match.