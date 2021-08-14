Production Starts on TBS’ Go-Big Show Season 2

TBS has begun production on season two of Go-Big Show, featuring Cody Rhodes. WarnerMedia announced on Thursday that filming has begun on the second season, with Rhodes returning as a judge. You can see the full press release below:

“GO-BIG SHOW” WELCOMES GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING RAPPER, SINGER-SONGWRITER AND PRODUCER T-PAIN TO THE SECOND SEASON JUDGING PANEL

SEASON TWO CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION IN GEORGIA

SERIES PRODUCED BY PROPAGATE AND BOAT ROCKER

Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter and producer, T-Pain has been confirmed for the “Go-Big Show” celebrity judging panel for season two, replacing a previously announced judge. T-Pain has seen success in music, gaming and so much more and now he joins fellow judges Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer in this explosive new season. “Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker, through Matador Content.

The 10-episode, hour-long series will go bigger next season and feature some of the most extreme and death -defying acts from around the country. “Go-Big Show” currently ranks as the #2 new cable comedy of 2021.

“Go-Big Show” showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. The debut season featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats; the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. Beyond moving over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six GRAMMY(R) Awards, and selling out shows on multiple continents, his voice could be heard loud and clear as “All I Do Is Win” soundtracked President Barack Obama’s entry into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, during the “most popular” NPR Tiny Desk concert in the series’ history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of The Masked Singer. The Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence now transcends generations. Simultaneously, the man born Faheem Rasheed Najm shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label honcho for Nappy Boy Entertainment, expert drift driver, actor, and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink in 2021. He’s also developed a diverse filmography, appearing in Lottery Ticket, Furious 7, and, most recently, in 2021’s Tom & Jerry as Tom’s singing voice. He runs both Nappy Boy Gaming and Nappy Boy Entertainment home to not only his own music but also Chayo Nash, Piao, SPRNGBRK, Young Cash, and more. However, T-Pain’s voice takes center stage once again, as he gears up to release new music later this year.

“Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker, through Matador Content. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer and Rosario Dawson.