PROGRESS Chapter 155 Results: Ricky Knight Jr Defends Atlas Title, More

PROGRESS Chapter 155 took place on Saturday night, with an Atlas Championship match in the main event slot and more. You can see the full results from the Birmingham show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Dan Moloney def. Kid Lykos by DQ

* Rhio def. Renee Michelle

* Bullit def. Kid Lykos II

* Brian Cage def. Big Damo

* Man Like DeReiss def. Mark Haskins

* Lizzy Evo def. Session Moth Martina

* Spike Trivet def. Luke Jacobs by DQ

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Yoshiki Inamura

🫣 Vic Haskins was NOT happy with the respect that Mark Haskins showed to Man Like Dereiss at #Chapter155.#PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling #SY pic.twitter.com/TkVJ8geep4 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 10, 2023