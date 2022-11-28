PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites

PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:

* Alexxis Falcon def. Laura Di Matteo

* Man Like Dereiss def. Cheeseburger

* Rhio vs. Skye Smitson went to a no contest.

* Charles Crowley def. Elijah

* Bullit def. Tom Dawkins

* Hair vs. Mask: Kid Lykos def. Chuck Mambo

* Anthony Ogogo & ‘DANkinfenwa’ Moloney def. Malik & Kosta Konstantino

* Natural Progression Series 8 Final: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Tate Mayfairs

* Big Damo & Axel Tischer def. Luke Jacobs & Chris Ridgeway

* PROGRESS Championship: Spike Trivet (c) def. Jonathan Gresham

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Lana Austin def. Kanji (c) to win the title.

