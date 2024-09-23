wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 171 Results: Cara Noir Returns To Ring, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors on Sunday with Cara Noir’s return and more. You can see the full results from the London show below, per Fightful:
* Lykos Gym def. Gene Munny and Taishi Ozawa
* Allie Katch def. Lizzy Evo
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Nina Samuels and Kanji
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Big Damo and Axel Tischer
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Emersyn Jayne
* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson def. Connor Mills
* Cara Noir def. Yoshiki Inamura
* Tate Mayfairs def. Mike Bird
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Eddie Dennis
BREAKING NEWS
NEW PROGRESS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS… SMOKIN’ ACES
Now THREE time champs! #TheVictors pic.twitter.com/zlv9inJg3z
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 22, 2024
🖤CARA NOIR WINS!
That was EVERYTHING we dreamt it would be @CaraNoirPW
The fans at the Ballroom just witnessed history in person.
Something we will all never forget.
Welcome home Cara Noir.
📺 https://t.co/kqcyGvllHj#TheVictors #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/KSobNQwxUJ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 22, 2024
👊 AND STILL YOUR PROGRESS MEN’S WORLD CHAMPION.
Luke Jacobs.
Who is next in line to take on the man who is truly undisputed? @DEREISS_ ?@LEONSLATER_ ?
Who do you think? #TheVictors pic.twitter.com/MER53PSLdJ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 22, 2024