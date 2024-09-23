wrestling / News

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 171 Results: Cara Noir Returns To Ring, More

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Wrestling - Cara Noir Image Credit: PROGRESS

PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 171: History Is Written By The Victors on Sunday with Cara Noir’s return and more. You can see the full results from the London show below, per Fightful:

* Lykos Gym def. Gene Munny and Taishi Ozawa

* Allie Katch def. Lizzy Evo

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Nina Samuels and Kanji

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Big Damo and Axel Tischer

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio def. Emersyn Jayne

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson def. Connor Mills

* Cara Noir def. Yoshiki Inamura

* Tate Mayfairs def. Mike Bird

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Eddie Dennis

