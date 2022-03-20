PROGRESS Wrestling Issues Statement on Jonathan Gresham Title Victory

– As noted, Jonathan Gresham beat Cara Noir at today’s PROGRESS Chapter 130 event to capture the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship. Gresham defended his Original ROH Championship against Noir in a Title vs. Title match. Gresham defeated Noir and now holds both titles. PROGRESS released a statement on the development, which you can read below:

Jonathan Gresham Crowned PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion at Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge

Sunday 20th March 2022, London, England: After a titanic title vs. title bout with two of the most prestigious titles in wrestling on the line, Jonathan Gresham defeated Cara Noir to add the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship to his Ring Of Honor Championship at Progress Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge.

The finish of the match saw Cara Noir’s record-setting 26-month reign come to an end after interference from Spike Trivet who nailed Noir with a vicious chair shot. Gresham immediately capitalized on the situation by hitting Noir with an illegal low blow before pinning the champion to end his reign at the 791-day mark. Immediately following the bout, PROGRESS fans surrounded the ring, hammering on the apron en masse to pay tribute to the now-former titleholder.

The win means that Gresham may now make the first defense of his newly won title in his scheduled bout with Malik at Wednesday’s Everything Patterned: London event.

Gresham’s win means that for the first time in history, the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship is in the hands of an American wrestler.

Chapter 130 was the start of a monumental Anniversary Week for PROGRESS Wrestling who will also promote their first-ever all women’s event, Who Run The World?, on Tuesday 22nd March at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London as well as their landmark, sold out 10th Anniversary Show from The Garage in London. This show will see Cara Noir face NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.