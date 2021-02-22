Progress Wrestling Issues Statement On Paul Robinson, Who Worked Recent Tapings And Was Named During #SpeakingOut Movement

This past summer, PROGRESS Wrestling had some major changes due to the #SpeakingOut movement, when multiple wrestlers who worked for the promotion were named and accused of sexual misconduct (and other, more serious charges). These included David Starr, Travis Banks, Ligero, and referee Mark “Paz” Perry, whom the company cut all ties with. Tag Team champions Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis, who were also named, were stripped of their titles and indefinitely suspended. They also announced a complete restructuring after the fact, with owner Glen Robinson stepping down, as well as Matt Richards.

One of the wrestlers named was reigning PROGRESS Proteus Champion, Paul Robinson, who Fightful reports worked Chapter 104 this past weekend, which aired on the WWE Network. Robinson was in a backstage capacity, as he never appeared on the show.

Progress issued a statement in which they confirmed that Robisnon worked as an agent for Chapters 104-108, but that he passed their vetting process and none of the other wrestlers raised a complaint. You can read the full statement below.

It was always our intent to name talent competing on each card, so that those who wish to watch can make a judgement for themselves. When a talent is working in a non-performing capacity, we require their permission to name them publically.

Paul Robinson has agreed that we can state that he was working as an agent on Chapter 104-108. Paul Robinson would have been an in ring competitor on this card, which changed only with conflicts of availability, and would have meant him being announced in the originally planned card.

To reiterate our statement from 20th February, all talent were aware who would be working backstage on the show, and no issues were raised. We are happy that everyone working on that show has passed all of our vetting procedures.

We ask if anyone has information about any of our talent or crew please get in contact via [email protected] and we will act on the information accordingly.

Thank you for all those who watched Chapter 104, we are looking forward to Chapter 105 this weekend.

All The Best

Team PROGRESS