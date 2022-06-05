wrestling / News

PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Results 6.05.22: Chris Ridgeway Wins Title

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Image Credit: PROGRSS

– PROGRESS Wrestling held Day 3 of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament today. The event featured Johnny Progress (aka John Hennigan) in action, along with AEW’s Anthony Ogogo. Today’s event was held at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Team RSP (Charles Crowley, Charlie Dempsey, Dean Allmark & Rickey Shane Page) beat Team Damo (Big Damo, Callum Newman, Jody Fleisch & Maggot)
* Super Strong Style 16 2022 Semi Final: Warren Banks beat Johnny Progress.
* Super Strong Style 16 2022 Semi-Final: Chris Ridgeway beat Gene Munny.
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Kanji beat Gisele Shaw (c) in two falls to one to capture the title.
* Aramis & Jack Evans beat Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II).
* Anthony Ogogo beat Tate Mayfairs.
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) beat Axel Tischer to retain the title.
* PROGRESS World Championship Super Strong Style 16 2022 Final: Chris Ridgeway beat Warren Banks to win the tournament and the vacant title.

