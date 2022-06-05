PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Results 6.05.22: Chris Ridgeway Wins Title

– PROGRESS Wrestling held Day 3 of the Super Strong Style 16 tournament today. The event featured Johnny Progress (aka John Hennigan) in action, along with AEW’s Anthony Ogogo. Today’s event was held at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Team RSP (Charles Crowley, Charlie Dempsey, Dean Allmark & Rickey Shane Page) beat Team Damo (Big Damo, Callum Newman, Jody Fleisch & Maggot)

* Super Strong Style 16 2022 Semi Final: Warren Banks beat Johnny Progress.

* Super Strong Style 16 2022 Semi-Final: Chris Ridgeway beat Gene Munny.

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Kanji beat Gisele Shaw (c) in two falls to one to capture the title.

* Aramis & Jack Evans beat Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II).

* Anthony Ogogo beat Tate Mayfairs.

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) beat Axel Tischer to retain the title.

* PROGRESS World Championship Super Strong Style 16 2022 Final: Chris Ridgeway beat Warren Banks to win the tournament and the vacant title.

✈️ Arrive. 🥊 Wreck shit. 🚖 Leave. The Guv’nor is back in his manor at PROGRESS Wrestling. #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/iGB8jxlEs3 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 5, 2022

🤭 It’s tempting to ask if Tate Mayfair has bitten off more than he can chew. But then he does have a very, very big mouth. Just a bigger target to Anthony Ogogo, really. 👊 pic.twitter.com/kuQ6ThhvTm — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 5, 2022

👏 What a stunning effort by both finalists. Warren Banks epitomised courage, skill, tenacity: everything. But it was Ridgeway’s day. An exceptional end to an amazing weekend. #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/ww8tLd387O — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 5, 2022

😯 What a weekend! We have THREE new champions. Congratulations to a Chris Ridgeway, Kanji and Sunshine Machine for their victories. Also, well done for Luke Jacobs in retaining the Atlas title. Thank you most importantly to the great PROGRESS fans for your support! #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/vRIowVTKvY — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 5, 2022