PSN Wrestling Showcase Results 9.9.23: Matt Cardona Wins Premier Championship, More

Premier Streaming Network held it Wrestling Showcase on Saturday night, with Matt Cardona capturing the Premier Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Metuchen, New Jersey show, which aired on PSN, below per Cagematch.net:

* 3LW Heavyweight Championship Match: Breaux Keller def. Smiley and Tarzan Duran

* APW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike McCarthy def. Steven Stetson

* Sunny Zhai def. Facade

* Joey Ace def. Clutch Rockwell

* Jake Omen def. Carson Drake

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Colby Corino def. Darius Carter

* Ace Of Space Academy (GKM, Leon St. Giovanni & Max St. Giovanni) def. El Magnifico, Skyler Mack & Yoscifer El

* Premier Women’s Championship Match: Steph De Lander def. Rachael Ellering

* Alex Divine def. Ryan Zukko

* Griffin McCoy def. Matt Quay

* ICW Women’s Championship Match: Kayla Sparks def. Veda Scott

* Dan Maff def. KC Navarro

* Premier Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Charles Mason and Jacob Fatu