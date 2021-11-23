Pure Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle: End Of An Era

Ring of Honor has officially announced the Pure title match for ROH Final Battle: End of an Era on December 11 in Baltimore, as it’ll be Josh Woods defending the championship against Brian Johnson.

Here’s the full release from ROH on the match:

The next ROH Pure Champion could very well be a man who is anything but pure. In fact, he’s one of the dirtiest wrestlers in ROH.

By hook or by crook, “The Mecca” Brian Johnson has become the No. 1 contender in the Pure division and will challenge Pure Champion Josh Woods for the title at Final Battle: End of an Era on Dec. 11 in Baltimore.

Johnson is coming off his biggest Pure Rules win to date, as he defeated former Pure Champion John Walters on Ring of Honor Wrestling this past weekend. However, the victory was tainted because Johnson poked Walters in the eyes behind the referee’s back to set up the finish.

While Johnson’s tactics are questionable, his talent is undeniable. Woods will have to be at the top of his game to thwart the intense, determined challenger.

Over the past six months, that’s exactly where Woods has been — at the top of his game. “The Technical Beast” ended Jonathan Gresham’s year-long reign as Pure Champion at Death Before Dishonor in September, and he hasn’t lost a match since May, when Silas Young stole the win by illegally using the ropes for leverage.

Will Johnson get his first taste of gold in ROH? Or will Woods prove to Johnson that Pure is not spelled M-e-c-c-a?