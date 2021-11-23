wrestling / News
Pure Title Match Announced For ROH Final Battle: End Of An Era
Ring of Honor has officially announced the Pure title match for ROH Final Battle: End of an Era on December 11 in Baltimore, as it’ll be Josh Woods defending the championship against Brian Johnson.
Here’s the full release from ROH on the match:
The next ROH Pure Champion could very well be a man who is anything but pure. In fact, he’s one of the dirtiest wrestlers in ROH.
By hook or by crook, “The Mecca” Brian Johnson has become the No. 1 contender in the Pure division and will challenge Pure Champion Josh Woods for the title at Final Battle: End of an Era on Dec. 11 in Baltimore.
Johnson is coming off his biggest Pure Rules win to date, as he defeated former Pure Champion John Walters on Ring of Honor Wrestling this past weekend. However, the victory was tainted because Johnson poked Walters in the eyes behind the referee’s back to set up the finish.
While Johnson’s tactics are questionable, his talent is undeniable. Woods will have to be at the top of his game to thwart the intense, determined challenger.
Over the past six months, that’s exactly where Woods has been — at the top of his game. “The Technical Beast” ended Jonathan Gresham’s year-long reign as Pure Champion at Death Before Dishonor in September, and he hasn’t lost a match since May, when Silas Young stole the win by illegally using the ropes for leverage.
Will Johnson get his first taste of gold in ROH? Or will Woods prove to Johnson that Pure is not spelled M-e-c-c-a?
And here’s the updated ROH Final Battle: End of an Era card:
* ROH World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. (c) Bandido
* ROH Women’s World Title Match: Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. (c) Rok-C
* ROH World Tag Team Titles Match: The Briscoes vs. (c) The OGK
* ROH Pure Title Match: Brian Johnson vs. (c) Josh Woods
* Grudge Match: ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair on Fan Perception That Vince McMahon Gives Her Whatever She Wants
- Eric Bischoff On Potential Reason For WWE Releases, His Opinion That Vince McMahon Won’t Sell the Company
- WWE Issues Statement on Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match