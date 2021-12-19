PWX Let The Games Begin Results: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More

PWX held their latest show, Let The Games Begin, on Saturday night with the Tag Team Championships on the line plus more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Anthony Henry def. Alex Zayne

* The Buff N Fluff Connection (Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy) def. K Mac & Stuart Snodgrass

* PWX Pure Championship Match: Suge D (c) def. Ethan Case

* Marti Belle def. Angelica Risk and Katalina Perez

* Chip Day def. ACH

* PWX Tag Team Championships Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)

* Davey Richards def. JD Drake by DQ

* Drew Adler def. Gabriel Kidd

* Lucky Ali def. Fred Yehi

Anthony Henry interrupts the match. Richards wins by DQ #LetTheGamesBegin pic.twitter.com/FREPhZVNig — RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 19, 2021