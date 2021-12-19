wrestling / News
PWX Let The Games Begin Results: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More
PWX held their latest show, Let The Games Begin, on Saturday night with the Tag Team Championships on the line plus more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Anthony Henry def. Alex Zayne
* The Buff N Fluff Connection (Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy) def. K Mac & Stuart Snodgrass
* PWX Pure Championship Match: Suge D (c) def. Ethan Case
* Marti Belle def. Angelica Risk and Katalina Perez
* Chip Day def. ACH
* PWX Tag Team Championships Match: The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) def. The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley)
* Davey Richards def. JD Drake by DQ
* Drew Adler def. Gabriel Kidd
* Lucky Ali def. Fred Yehi
unique offense right there #LetTheGamesBegin pic.twitter.com/ylaE4yPeem
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 19, 2021
What a Maneuver!!! #LetTheGamesBegin pic.twitter.com/xrGEu4Mz4d
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 19, 2021
Anthony Henry interrupts the match. Richards wins by DQ #LetTheGamesBegin pic.twitter.com/FREPhZVNig
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 19, 2021
Give me lightsaber battles in wrestling more often 👍🏼😂#LetTheGamesBegin @PWXwrestling
📺 : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/HX4ABGKfkE pic.twitter.com/UyG8ugI36U
— ✨Wholesome✨ Kam (@TheKamDreesen) December 19, 2021
ACH can't lock in the Cloverleaf so he turns it into a pin #LetTheGamesBegin pic.twitter.com/03WH6yqz11
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) December 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Ted Dibiase Taking A Bump On Recent WWE NXT
- Dirty Dango Remembers Interacting With The Rock And Telling Him the Wrong Name
- Hannibal Releases Video on Referee Spike Incident, Claims ‘False Stories’ Are Being Reported
- Bret Hart on Originally Wanting to be a Movie Director, Being Commemorated in Canada