QR Code Teases Possible Return At NXT Deadline

A QR code on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT lead to a tease for a potential return at NXT Deadline. As Fightful notes, the QR code was seen on the announce table during tonight’s show. Scanning the code lead to a brief video message where what sounds like Cora Jade can be heard saying, “See you at Deadline!”

Jade has been off of WWE TV since she “left” on the August 1st episode of the show.

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.