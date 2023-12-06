Possible Spoiler For NXT Deadline

A new report has a possible spoiler for this weekend’s NXT Deadline. PWInsider reports that it was being said backstage at tonight’s NXT that Cora Jade is expected to be at the PPV.

To be clear, it is not confirmed at this time that Jade will appear at the show. This is simply the word backstage, and even if she is backstage there’s no confirmation on if she will appear live at the PPV.

Jade was last seen on NXT TV since she said she was “leaving” back in August.