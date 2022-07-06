wrestling / News
QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. C4 Set for TERMINUS 3
– TERMINUS has announced a new tag team bout for the upcoming TERMINUS 3 event later this month. The team of The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) will face C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas).
The card is scheduled for July 21 in Atlanta Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
* The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
