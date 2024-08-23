QT Marshall On Running Nightmare Factory Alongside Cody Rhodes

QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes still co-run the Nightmare Factory wrestling school together, and Marshall spoke about operating the school with the WWE star. Marshall is back in AEW and Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, and Marshall did an AMA with the Tapped Out Podcast Network talking about running the school from different companies.

“It’s like divorced parents,” Marshall hoked (per Fightful), before laughing and saying, “No. We just show up and coach. He’s still my best friend and I’m the godfather of his child and we own the school together. There’s times that people have shown up from WWE, there’s time that people have shown up from AEW. It just is what it is. I don’t care what Cody’s relationship is with everyone from AEW, and I don’t care what AEW’s relationship is with Cody. I don’t care what WWE’s relationship is with me, and I don’t care what mine is with them. We’re running a school, it’s completely a separate entity.”

He continued, “I think we’re really good about the way we handle stuff like that, like, ‘Hey, WWE needs to do something; we need to film a documentary.’ Cool, we’ll put off training, and they can come there. Hey, AEW needs to do something. Like, it’s fine. One doesn’t have to do with the other, let’s put it that way.”

Marshall works behind the scenes in AEW as Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination.