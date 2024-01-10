Queen Aminata Reportedly Signed To AEW Deal

Queen Aminata is signed to a deal with AEW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several members of the AEW roster have been informed that Aminata has been signed to the company, though it is not yet clear if it is a full-time deal or a per-appearance one.

Aminata made her debut for AEW in April of 2021 and has been working for the company fairly regularly since. She was out of action for much of last year due to injury and returned on December 20th. Her AEW Dynamite debut was last week on AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Mariah May.