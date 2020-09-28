R-Truth Loses and Regains 24/7 Title at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

R-Truth’s 39th 24/7 Championship reign came to an end at Clash of Champions – but that just set him in perfect position to get reign #40. Drew Gulak blindsided Truth backstage to capture the title early in the show, then was himself blindsided by the former champion to lose it. You can see pics and video from Gulak’s win below.

Truth’s 39th reign was his personal best, ending at 27 days, though the longest single reign goes to Rob Gronkowski of course with 57 recognized days. Gulak’s win was his first. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.

Every match is a championship match at #WWEClash of Champions … and that include the #247Championship! Congratulations, @DrewGulak. pic.twitter.com/iRfeQP61cE — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020