R-Truth Wins Back 24/7 Championship At Drake Maverick’s Wedding (Video)
June 21, 2019
Well that’s one way to make a wedding memorable. Just two days after Drake Maverick pinned R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion, R-Truth played a little dirty and crashed the poor man’s wedding to regain the title. Maverick was in the middle of getting married to Renee Michelle when Truth showed up and pinned him to become a six-time champion. This may be the first time in wrestling history a title change has happened at an actual wedding. You can see the footage below.
It was the happiest day of @WWEMaverick's life…until @RonKillings CRASHED IT to once again become #247Champion! pic.twitter.com/eebwttjgbe
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2019
Boo this man!
