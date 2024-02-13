– During the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, wrestler Rachael Ellering discussed getting to wrestle in AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic at a time that really helped her and how working with the roster really boosted her confidence. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rachael Ellering on getting to wrestle in AEW during the pandemic: “It was a really big deal for me, because…you get released from somewhere, it can really mess with your head a bit. I was only in NXT just like over a year. I had zero TV matches when I was there, so I was just kind of Coconut shows as you call them, and just chilling in the warehouse six days a week. It wasn’t the experience I thought or wanted to have there, which happens, and obviously, now I’ve proceeded that. I say that like it was a trauma, but you know, you go into things like ‘Oh, this has been my dream since I was 16.’ You envision it going a certain way. When it doesn’t, it can be a little disappointing. I kind of had to process that, and Daily’s Place was my first experience coming out of that.”

On how the experience boosted her confidence: “It’s just good to be around people that are…they’re all there for the love of the game. We all genuinely love this. So it was just good people to be around for kind of my first experience coming out of that. It’s like a confidence booster, right, where everyone there is kind of building you up, where it’s your first thing back in a really long time. So I left feeling super confident about it. And I also left ‘Hey, I think this is where I want to put my roots down next. Kind of set a new goal on top of the 87 I already have in wrestling.’ I really just liked the energy there. You could just feel that. I still feel that every week now that I’m there. It’s just a different energy than places I’ve been prior. It’s an energy I really, truly love.”

In recent months, Ellering has made multiple appearances on ROH TV.