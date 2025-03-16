Raj Dhesi Discusses Being One of Triple H’s Final Opponents

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar and WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (aka Jinder Mahal) spoke about being one of the last six opponents for former WWE wrestler Triple H before he retired from the ring. They faced each other in a singles bout won by Triple H at a WWE live event in New Delhi, India, on December 9, 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raj Dhesi on being among Triple H’s last opponents: “Yeah, I believe, it’s gotta be in his last ten or six or something near that. It was awesome. That crowd was incredible that night. Actually, another funny story about that night. In the arena, there was a huge crack, and they couldn’t sit in the arena. On the side of the arena, the whole wall, kind of where the bleachers were, was a giant crack. So they couldn’t sit anybody in that section. But we’re lucky that the show went on.”

On how he felt about the match: “Everybody was safe. It was a great match. It was a fun match. I think I’ve shared this story before. When we got to the venue that day, I hadn’t seen Hunter all day or anytime before. He got busy doing media interviews, I was getting pulled a million different directions, and we never really had time to call it until like intermission time, as we’re getting ready, warming up, we called the main parts of it, the finish, etc, and the rest, mainly, he just called in the ring.”

Jinder Mahal was released by WWE in August 2024. He’s currently a free agent.