Rampage Jackson To Miss Border Brawl Event
May 25, 2025 | Posted by
Rampage Jackson is missing his scheduled appearance at Sunday night’s Border Brawl event. The show is set to take place in Niagara, Canada, is co-produced by TNA and will stream on Zone-ify. Jackson was scheduled to appear but he noted on Threads that he was turned away at the border.
The UFC alumnus wrote:
“I got turned away at the Canadian border. So I’ll have to watch the Border brawl live on @zoneify at 5pm ET. With you guys
#BorderBrawl, #Zoneify, #ZoneifyLive, #TNAWrestling, #WrestlingEvent”
