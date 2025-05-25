Rampage Jackson To Miss Border Brawl Event

Rampage Jackson is missing his scheduled appearance at Sunday night’s Border Brawl event. The show is set to take place in Niagara, Canada, is co-produced by TNA and will stream on Zone-ify. Jackson was scheduled to appear but he noted on Threads that he was turned away at the border.

The UFC alumnus wrote:

“I got turned away at the Canadian border. So I’ll have to watch the Border brawl live on @zoneify at 5pm ET. With you guys

#BorderBrawl, #Zoneify, #ZoneifyLive, #TNAWrestling, #WrestlingEvent”