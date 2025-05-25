wrestling / News

Rampage Jackson To Miss Border Brawl Event

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Border Brawl Image Credit: TNA

Rampage Jackson is missing his scheduled appearance at Sunday night’s Border Brawl event. The show is set to take place in Niagara, Canada, is co-produced by TNA and will stream on Zone-ify. Jackson was scheduled to appear but he noted on Threads that he was turned away at the border.

The UFC alumnus wrote:

“I got turned away at the Canadian border. So I’ll have to watch the Border brawl live on @zoneify at 5pm ET. With you guys
#BorderBrawl, #Zoneify, #ZoneifyLive, #TNAWrestling, #WrestlingEvent”

