Randy Orton Comments on Bulking Up, Says He Wants A Nutella Sponsorship
August 26, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Want to Talk About (via Fightful), Randy Orton spoke about bulking up in recent months and said that he’s hoping to get a sponsorship with Nutella.
He said: “I stole a bottle of Nutella from catering and consumed the entire thing before my match with Gunther (at WWE King of the Ring), and probably gained nine pounds that night. I was sugared up to the gills. I want a Nutella deal. I want a Nutella deal, so I’ve been consuming a lot of Nutella, hence the 290 pounds. Traps provided by Nutella.“