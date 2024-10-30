Randy Orton says that he’s a fan of rap music as a whole, and female rappers in particular. The WWE star weighed in on the genre during an appearance on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts where he named Megan The Stallion, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Glorilla among others as examples of female rappers that he particularly appreciates.

“I love rap music, but not just any rap music, I love female rappers in [my ear] blowing my eardrums,” Orton said (per Fightful). “I love Megan The Stallion and Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and Glorilla [laughs]. KenTheMan. Sexyy Red’s from St Louis.”

He continued, “I’m talking, I’ve got an extensive female rap artist playlist in my phone. They get my blood pumping, what can I say?”

Megan The Stallon currently provides the theme song to WWE Smackdown, while Sexxy Red has made appearances on NXT TV.