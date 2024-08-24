Randy Orton Reveals the Trust He Shared With John Cena

– During an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About, WWE Superstar Randy Orton spoke about his relationship with John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think even though I trusted Triple H, Ric Flair, and all those guys, but I think just the camaraderie between me and John, being cool. I don’t know that those guys at that time respected me, I think John respected me and I think he respected me for certain things I was capable of doing in the ring and just feeling that respect from him, made me have this trust for him, that I could trust him to lead the way. And I could trust him that anything he’s telling me, it’s like it’s gold and he’s telling me how he does it.”

Randy Orton is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in one week at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.