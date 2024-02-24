Randy Orton Reveals What He Still Wants to Accomplish in WWE

– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed some of his remaining goals for his career. Below are some additional highlights:

Randy Orton on what he still wants to accomplish: “I’d love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time. I’d love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren’t my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority.”

On how the best is still to come for him: “I’m blessed, and I don’t take that for granted. I’m still maturing, I’m still getting my confidence back, and I feel like the best is still yet to come.”

Orton failed to win the men’s Elimination Chamber match at today’s event in Perth, Australia. He was the last man eliminated by Drew McIntyre after being hit by brass knuckles worn by Logan Paul.