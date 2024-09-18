Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans, Sexxy Red Appearance Set For WWE NXT On October 8th

Randy Orton will face Je’Von Evans when NXT comes to St. Louis in three weeks. WWE announced the match on tonight’s episode of NXT after Orton revealed on Twitter that he would be facing Evans at the show.

Also announced for the episode was rapper Sexxy Red’s return to the show. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which will be the brand’s second show on The CW:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. A-Town Down Under

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Sexyy Red appears