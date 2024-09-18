Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.17.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as per the norm, and tonight’s episode promises to be a big one. We’ll see Trick Williams and Ethan Page sign the contract for their NXT Championship match that takes place at the NXT premiere on The CW on October 1st, while CM Punk will appear on tonight’s show with a big announcement for that episode! Plus Lyra Valkyria is back as she teams with Tatum Paxley against Rosemary & Wendy Choo, Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander take on the No Quarter Catch Crew, Lola Vice faces Jacy Jayne and more. Should be a good time!

* We get a recap of The Bloodline’s attack against the Street Profits on last week’s NXT as well as NQCC stealing a win from Je’Von Evans, Ridge Holland destroying Duke Hudson, Giulia’s first match in NXT against Chelsea Green, and Trick Williams beating Pete Dunne to earn a shot at Ethan Page on October 1st.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center kicking off tonight’s show with Ava and the contract signing! Ava says two of the biggest nights in NXT are approaching in Chicago and St. Louis. She says that Sexxy Red will return to NXT in St. Louis and Randy Orton will be in action in his first NXT match.

Moving onto Chicago, CM Punk will be there, Wes Lee will battle Zach Wentz in a Street Fight, Miz TV will take place, Roxy will defend her title against Giulia, and Ethan Page will defend his title against Trick. Ava calls the two men out, starting with Trick!

Trick is out here and wants to get straight to business. He’s in pain, he’s hurting, he went to war last week, but Pete Dunne is still a butch. But seriously, they went to war and Ethan Page tried to hold him down but he’s still the Last Man Standing. And in two weeks in Chicago, they’re going to make more history when he beats Ethan Page and the fans chant “Whoop That Trick!”

And here comes Page! Page asks why Trick’s not doing the Trick Willy dance. He mocks Booker’s chants to Trick’s theme song and the fans sing Joe Hendry’s anti-Ego song. Page says he’ll compliment Trick as he has every right to be confident. But he’s not Pete Dunne; he’s “All Ego” Ethan Page who happens to be Trick’s Kryptonite. And he has the reciepts, including the NXT Title.

Trick says Page has been running from him since he stole the title, but that’ll stop on October 1st. Page says Trick thinks he stole the title? The jacket comes off! Page says he stole nothing; he earned it. He won it! What he remembers most is everyone’s expressions when the ref counted 1-2-3, it was shock and surprise on everyone’s face including Trick’s. He stole nothing and on October 1st, Trick will have a look of disappointment. He doesn’t have Page figured out and the Era of Ego is not ending.

Trick says no one is with that NXT-Me line. Trick says people will be chanting N-X-

And Page attacks! He puts Trick through the table and says he won’t make it to Chicago. He tells Ava this place is falling apart with her as GM and tells her to get her act together. He walks off and the contract is not signed.

* We go back to last Tuesday when Hammerstone lost to Oba Femi. There’s a segment filmed from last week and Tony walks up to Hammerstone saying he should have taken care of it. Hammerstone says Femi is a Beast and Tony should know that. Tony tells Hammerstone to go to Ava and ask for a rematch, and Hammerstone says no. Tony asks if he knows what happens when people say no to him? Hammerstone tells Tony to take out Oba himself. Tony says he’ll take out Hammerstone instead.

* Ava is not happy backstage about the contract signing going awry. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander walk up, Evans is shooting his shot for a match on the CW debut and she says she’ll think about it. Evans is excited and says “That’s not a no!” before they walk off.

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

Tatum and Rosemary start it off and go forehead to forehead. Lock up, Tatum puts Rosemary on the mat and they scream at each other. They grab each other’s hair, Rosemary with a knee lift and waistlock takedown. Tatum backflips over Rosemary and gets a front facelock, Lyra tagged in and they hit a drop-toe hold and double elbowdrop, Lyra covers for two.

Lyra tags Tatum back in, she comes off the top with a double axehandle to the arm. Rosemary rolls up Tatum for two and tags in Wendy, who gets pushed into the ropes. Tatum with a roll-up for two and a bodyscissors, she rolls Wendy around for two. Dropkick by Tatum, running crossbody in the corner and Lyra tags in.

Lyra goes for a Northern Lights bomb but Wendy blocks it. Rosemary tags in, double suplex but Tatum in for the save and hita a double dropkick to send the Demonic Duo to the outside. Double dropkick through the ropes as we go to break.

Back from break, Wendy ducks a Tatum enzuigiri, Tatum tries to get the tag but Rosemary tags in and cuts Tatum off. Rosemary takes Tatum down but she fires back with a big kick. Wendy makes the tag, Lyra tags in and come sin hot! Northern Lights suplex, bridge gets two.

Wendy with a jawbreaker to Lyra, Tatum tags in. Demolition Decapitation legdrop! Cover but Rosemary breaks it up and then beats on Lyra on the outside. Wendy shoves Tatum into the hostile corner, Tatum fights back and goes up top but Wendy with a shot to the throat. Wendy goes for a superplex, Tatum nails Wendy but Rosemary gets the tag. SUPER Belly to Belly from Wendy, Rosemary with a spear, nearfall but Tatum gets her foot on the ropes at the last instant.

Wendy off the ropes for a double team maneuver but Lyra pulls her out of the ring. Rosemary charges at Tatum — Psycho Blade! Lyra off the top with the legdrop to the back of the head and the pin!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley (9:52)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good opening match. I would like to see Rosemary pick up a win in one of these NXT appearances but she is looking good hanging there with the likes of Lyra and Tatum.

We’re in medical with Ava and Trick, Ava says the contract is getting signed and leaves. Trick says he’s signing it and when he gets in front of Page, nothing is holding him back.

* The Family WALK backstage, as does Hammerstone.

* The NCQQ are happy to have Tavion back and Charlie (sporting a mustache) is happy to have Tavion back. Tavion is excited to use what he planned in NXT. Wren is excited and Charlie says Wren needs to make a name for herself like they all have. Wren is fired up, slaps Charlie’s chest and says “LET’S GO!”

Tony D’Angelo vs. Hammerstone

Lockup to start, Hammerstone puts Tony in the corner but Tony flips it around and gets some shots. Hammerstone whipped across the ring, he comes out of the corner with a clothesline! Lockup again, Tony with a headlock, Hammerstone picks him up and throws him off. Oba is watching in the back as Tony with another waistlock and a couple of belly-to-bellies and a spinebuster!

Hammerstone blocks a shot in the corner and hits two, Tony into the ropes and kicks Hammerstone, who no-sells it and runs Tony over. He puts Tony in the corner, whips him across the ring and charges, Tony gets the foot up but Hammerstone comes back with a release belly-to-belly!

Tony escapes to the outside and looks frustrated. Oba chuckles in the back and says “He’s broken.” Tony turns and goes to walk off, it becomes a 10-count.

Winner: Hammerstone (2:53)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Not the way Hammerstone probably wanted a win on NXT, but it’s all about the angle and the TNA star looked good in there.

* Zach Wentz cuts off Booker and Vic and says he has something to show. The Tron shows footage of Trey Miguel in a parking lot in Dayton when Wes Lee walks up and assaults him, slamming the car door on his head and running off. Zach doesn’t know how long Trey is going to be out, but he knows Wes is an absolute piece of garbage. He asks how many rides they took in that car together and says Wes is bitter he got his hand raised at No Mercy. He says Wes deserves everything that will happen in Chicago. The pain he puts Wes through in their street fight will be ten times worse than their last match and says it ends in Chicago.

* Ava is in his office with the contract and Tyrese Haliburton says he knows how this works. He says give him the contract and he’ll get it done. Stevie is skeptical but Robert Stone says he’s got this. Tyrese asks who he is and says give him the contract, he’ll get it done. Ava does so and Tyrese leaves; Ava then looks at Robert and says “You told me you guys were best friends!”

* Fatal Influence are here and my feed went wonky (damn you Xfinity!) but they assumedly talked about Lola Vice. Lola is in the locker room pissed and Jaida walks up saying she’s going to take out Fatal Influence. Lola says Fatal Influence is hers tonight and Jaida can do what she wants with them after.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis vs. Eddy Thorpe

Ashante attacks before the bell and stomps him down. The ref pulls him off, bell rings and Eddy on the attack ! He beats him in the corners and hits a back suplex. Ashante with a shot to the throat and choke against the middle rope, he lays in knees to the side on the mat.

Ashante pounds on Eddy in the corner, Eddy fights back but gets sent into the ropes and hit with an elbow. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring, Ashante with a kneelift and then shots in the corner, he charges into a back elbow. Eddy goes for a clothesline but Ashante with a drop-toe hold into the bottom rope.

Eddy back up and they’re trading punches and kicks, Eddy takes over and hits a back elbow, Ashante dodges a kick and hits one of his own, Eddy fires back with an enzuigiri and both men down! Back up, Eddy put on the apron and Ashante with a dropkick to send him to the floor. Ashante up top for a spinning fist to the head!

Eddye rolled back in, Ashante up top, he blows a kiss to the woman he gave a rose to coming to the ring and leaps but Eddy moves and hits his finisher for three.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe (3:27)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fine for the time it got, but that wasn’t a lot of time. Eddy gets a much-needed win.

* CM Punk WALKS backstage.

* We get a vignette where Thea Hail says Ridge gave them a wake-up call. They accepted Ridge in and wanted to be the people who said “I told you so” about him, not the other way around. She says after destroying XX and XX, Ridge broke her heart. Riley says he hates being right and they gave him a chance, but they showed him who he was. Next week he’s going to get revenge by facing Ridge. I’m sure that’ll go well.

* CM PUNK ARRIVES! Punk gets to the ring and waits out a bit of chants for him. He says he’s in a little different of a mood than he was last night as he wanted to get the business out last night before having some fun here. He says he watches NXT and sees all these beautiful people, but he’s never been in this ring, in this arena surrounded by the NXT fanatics and this is pretty cool.

He says he recognizes a few of them as he would try to sneak to watch the shows when he was rehabbing his injury and some of them would see him. “WE SAW YOU!” chant. He appreciates them but it’s sometimes hide and hard to watch the show. And he enjoys watching the show and the development of the Superstars of the Future. He also does a little scouting because sometime in the future he’ll butt heads with stars like Lexis King — the beard is fantastic, he says — Melo tearing it up on Smackdown, Ethan Page, and not to start any rumors, but he’s sure sooner or later he’ll be standing across the ring from Bron Breakker.

He says he was talking to Je’Von before coming out here and has T-shirts older than him. He loves NXT and says HBK called him and said NXT’s debut on The CW will be in his hometown. So he begged Shawn to be part of it, and Shawn agreed. He said that reckless part of Shawn came out and he said “Kid, you can do whatever you want on the show!” He says he came up with something special and —

ROXY IS HERE! She gets a mic and says she’s sorry to interrupt and she’ll let him get back to his big announcement that’s probably about Giulia, and she says 13 year-old her would be freaking out right now, sharing the ring with her favorite wrestler. She says he’s one of the main reasons she’s here in WWE. She looked up to him, followed in his footsteps. The Voice of the Voiceless, and he was her voice. “But I always did prefer your wife.” Seriously though, she was so happy when he returned at Survivor Series. Ten years of her waiting and he’s here. She says she finally realized — she should have been a Drew McIntyre fan!

She says Punk wants to show up at Chicago to get one more moment of glory before Drew ends his career. She tells him to stay home with Larry because she doesn’t want him there. And when she beats Giulia, Chicago won’t be his town anymore; it’ll be hers. It’s not about Punk, or Giulia; it’s about her.

Punk asks if he can retort and Roxy says she’s not done yet. She doesn’t care how big Giulia is in Japan, she’s big all around the world because she’s untouchable. Tell her when she’s telling lies. A wise man once said he’s rather be hated for who he is than loved for who she’s not.

Punk says she’s on her way to being hated. He doesn’t hate her coming out here. Maximize your minutes and if anyone can appreciate an overconfident champion, it’s him. He used to have a chip on his shoulder the size of her and that’s what made him the best in the world. Her chip (her title) is what makes her the best, maybe in WWE. He says he watched Bianca Belair and IYO SKY tear the house down last night and kept thinking Roxy could hang with them and might even be better. But none of that will matter when she gets her ass handed to her by Giulia.

He doesn’t know Giulia and wasn’t here to talk about her or Roxy. They can talk about Giulia if they want. The crowd chants “Do it” and —

HERE COMES GIULIA! She comes down to the ring and gets a mic. She says that the countdown is on. Roxy has two weeks left. She turns to walk off, Roxy swings and Punk blocks her! Giulia waves a finger in her face and walks off.

* Sarah asks Kelani backstage if she’s ducking Fatal Influence. Kelani says no one is off limits to them and she has a target on her back, but she will defend the title against women who excel in the ring, not in insulting people. She was inspired by Jordynne Grace’s open challenge last week and might do the same.

Wren runs in and says Charlie told her to make an opportunity for herself. She slaps Kelani sand says “I’m doing it now!” Kelani chases Wren off.

* The Family is worried about Tony and when he walks in, they tell him it’s time to go after Hammerstone. Tony says forget Hammerstone and says he’ll deal with Oba Femi when it’s time. Stacks asks if he’s hurt and he says he’s fine. He finally admits he’s afraid. He’s the Don of NXT and is supposed to be the guy who isn’t afraid of anything, but Oba Femi is different. He’s a machine, and Tony can’t beat him. He says there it is and walks off.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander

Evans goes after Tavion to start and beats on him, Borne tags in and Evans takes him down. Cedric tags in and hits a big dropkick, cover gets two. Borne takes back over and tags in Tavion, Cedric into the ropes and dropped with a double fireman’s carry slam for two.

Tavion with a shoulderlock on Cedric, who gets back to his feet but is quickly put on his knees again. Cedric tries to fight out but gets hiptossed. Borne tags in but gets nailed, Je’Von tags in and Cedric helps him with a flipping neckbreaker. Tavion in but gets dropkicked to the outside. Cedric leaps to the apron and distracts the group as Je’Von leaps over him onto the NQCC as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Myles Borne has Evans in a chinlock on the mat. Evans manages to get to his feet and breaks the chinlock, but gets kneed in the cut. Evans put in the hostile corner, he fights off both Myles and Tavion before eating a powerslam for a nearfall.

Tavion tags in and drops Evans into a gutbuster by Borne, then covers for two-plus. Tavion tees off on Evans, who fires back! He dodges a punch and nails a right of his own. Evans sent into the ropes, hitting a spinning enzuigiri! Cedric with the hot tag, he tags it to Borne and Heights. Dragon screw takes out both NQCC members, he hits a splash in the corner and a dropkick to the back of the head.

Cedric grabs Tavion, goes for a suplex but Tavion blocks it. Cedric with a Michinoku Driver but Borne breaks up the pin. Cedric sends him outside but Tavion with a HUGE lariat! Borne tagged in, elevated DDT off Tavion’s shoulders for two-plus.

Cedric trying to fight off both men, Borne with a DDT. Cover and Evans leaps off the top for a crossbody on Tavion to break up the pin! Kelani Jordan is now out here and batters Wren to the back! Cedric with a Lumbar Check, he takes out Heights, Evans with a spinning splash to get three.

Winner: Cedric Alexander & Je’Von Evans (10:26)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Damned fine match between the two of these teams. I don’t think the distraction finish was as effective as they hoped, but it was fine and not a major ding on the match as a whole.

Randy Orton has revealed he’s facing Je’Von Evans on the October 8th episode of WWE NXT!

* Ridge is backstage and says he told everyone he would destroy Chase U. Two down, one to go, and he’ll be seeing Riley next week. He walks off and Brooks walks toward the ring. Shawn Spears wishes him luck, and Brooks asks if they’re doing this so Brooks gets up to accompany him.

Brooks Jenson vs. Dion Lennox

Brooks and Dion toss each other a bit and my feed goes wonky, but Brooks gets sent to the outside. He comes back in and eats a spinebuster for two. Brooks comes back and hits a back suplex, then leaps on Dion for punches to the head followed by a kneedrop to the dome. Into the ropes for a spinning heel kick by Brooks, snap suplex.

Jenson looks over at Dion’s glasses and puts them on, mocking Dion before he walks back over — and Dion goes HAM! He knocks Brooks down with clotheslines, whip into the ropes and a back body drop. Spears goes for the glasses and Dion blocks him, Brooks charges but gets rolled up for two. Brooks then hits an Impact DDT for the win.

Winner: Brooks Jensen (2:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Dion Lennox.

* Wes Lee Twitter video sees Lee talking about his vacation to Ohio and he says taking out Trey was just taking out Wentz’s insurance policy. He says now it’s really one-on-one and this street fight ends everything. He’ll see Zach in Chicago.

* We get A-Town Down Under’s video where they declared their intent to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships on October 8th.

Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice

Lola attacks right at the bell, beating Jacy into the corner. Jayne with a pump kick but Lola shrugs it off and beats Jacy to the outside. She argues with Fatal Influence and Jacy attacks, slamming Lola into the apron and rolling her in where she hits a kick to Lola’s head. Lola in the corner, Jacy mocks Lola and hits a cannonball for two.

Jacy with a shot to Lola, who comes back with a back kick and a couple more kicks to knock Jacy down. Rapid-fire feet and a big kick to the back, then the hip smash in the corner. Jazmyn distracts the ref, Fallon grabs Lola’s foot to distract her but Lola ducks a clothesline and hits her spinning backfist for three.

Winner: Lola Vice (2:11)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Jacy Jane.

Fatal Influence beat Lola down post-match. Jaida comes out and goes after Fatal Influence, dumps Fallon, fumbles but dumbs Nyx an then press drops Jacy before she gets pulled out. Lola is pissed and Jaida instinctively almost nails Lola. Refs out to break it up right away.

* Adriana walks up to Tony and says she’s afraid too. Tony says it’s not okay for him. Adriana says it doesn’t matter what they think because when it’s all said and done, he’ll have the family no matter what. She sees what it’s doing to him and she knows he wants another shot at Oba. Tony says he does. Rizzo says “Let’s do it!” Tony asks what happens if he loses, and Rizzo says then he loses but he did it with heart. They all believe in him, but he has to believe in him. Tony says okay. Rizzo says they’ll get some special training. Tony asks when she got so tough and she says she grew up with fighters. They hug.

* Tyrese Haliburton WALKS backstage with the contract.

Set For Next Week:

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Axiom & Nathan Frazer

– An NXT Press Conference for CW Debut

– Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

– NXT North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

* Tyrese Haliburton is in the ring. He says Ava tried earlier and it didn’t work, so he’s here to make sure Page and Trick sign the contract. His teammates are here at ringside. The fans boo and he says he’d boo too if he had to be an Orlando Magic fan. But enough of that; he calls Trick to the ring!

Trick says this must be a big deal if they’re bringing out a two-time Olympic medalist and NBA star in Tyrese. And just like he got the gold in Paris, Trick is getting the gold in Chicago. He tells Page to get out here so he can sign the contract before Trick signs the side of Page’s head with his Gucci loafer.

Trick has signed the contract as Page comes out. Page says this is ridiculous. He gave Trick an out, but Trick came out to stutter anyway. But that’s fine. If Trick wants to force him to sign the contract, he’ll do it. But when it comes to that title, Ethan Page is the Boston Celtics. And when he beats Trick in Chicago, Trick will be like the Indiana Pacers and every other NBA team watching him carry the title.

Page signs the contract, Tyrese says the match is on for two weeks from now. Tyrese says it’s time to Whoop That Trick. But he forgot one thing — “Hit that Music.”

“LOOK IN MY EYES!!!”

CM Punk is back out here! Punk comes down to the ring and thanks Tyrese and the fans. He says earlier before he was rudely interrupted by what he can only assume to be the soon-to-be-former NXT Women’s Champion, this is what he wanted to talk about. Two very different men with two very different visions. The match needs something special.

The fans chant ‘REFEREE’ and Punk says the people have spoken! This match needs a guest referee. And Punk is that man. He says the only rule is that they will listen to the official, and that’s him. And since he’s the official, they can start fighting right now.

Page and Trick brawl, officials are out to break them up! They shout at each other ans Punk watches in the background with a smile!

And with that, we’re done for the night!