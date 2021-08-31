Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT Lineup

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT, as it’ll be current NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez going one-on-one with Jessi Kamea.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:

Jessi Kamea has a tall ask ahead of her. The Robert Stone Brand’s own will look to capitalize on the harsh words delivered by Franky Monet last week to Raquel Gonzalez when she steps into battle against the NXT Women’s Champion tonight. Gonzalez is always ready to take on new challengers, so she will undoubtedly be looking to quell the momentum of Kamea – and Monet, for that matter – before it can even get going tonight. Catch this battle on NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

And here’s the updated NXT lineup:

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson

* Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea

* Ilja Dragunov to appear

* As Samoa Joe ascends to the throne as NXT champion, will a target be put on his back?