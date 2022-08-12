Raquel Rodriguez Pleased By Dakota Kai’s WWE Return

Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Denise Salcedo at the Launch Party for WrestleMania 39 and referenced Dakota Kai coming back to the WWE (via Fightful). The pair of talents had a history together on NXT before Kai’s departure and Rodriguez’s move to Friday Night SmackDown. You can read a highlight as well as watch the full interview below.

On her feelings about Kai’s return: “I’m so excited and happy for her because she is an absolute superstar. The things that that girl does, the way that she just moves, and walks with confidence. I learned so much from her just being under her wing for so long, you know what I mean? She’s been just a big part of my career as well. So seeing her on Raw just makes me absolutely happy. Am I a little bit sad that she’s not on SmackDown? Yes, but you know what, she’s out there and she’s killing it, and maybe somewhere down the road, we will reunite at some point, I hope.”