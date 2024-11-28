– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez questioned why Rhea Ripley is being viewed as the good guy in her feud with Liv Morgan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I can’t be too mad at people because people are sheep. People will follow whatever their told to follow and I’m sure Rhea Ripley’s over there begging for their attention or putting out some sob story … Let’s be honest, what has Rhea really done to make her the good guy against Liv Morgan that Liv Morgan hasn’t done? I mean, I feel like they’re pretty equal in my eyes. I mean Rhea cheated, Rhea did a lot of dastardly stuff back in her time and all of the sudden that’s just forgiven?”

Raquel Rodriguez will be competing in the women’s WarGames match this weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. She’ll be teaming with Liv Mogan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae against the team of Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley. That match goes down on Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.