Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision fell to its lowest Saturday numbers ever as it went against WWE Survivor Series. The show had 317,000 viewers and an 0.09 (121,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo, respectively. It also had an 0.04 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was up in both measures. It drew 858,000 viewers and an 0.29 in 18-49 (386,000 viewers). It also had an 0.23 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision was #28 for the night and #6 in its time slot. In the time slot, it was behind Florida vs. Florida State football on ESPN (5,072,000/1.41), a Hallmark Christmas movie (2,383,000/0.24), Baylor vs. West Virginia football on FS 1 (691,000/0.15), On Patrol Live on Reelz (743,000/0.10) and Kansas vs. Cincinnati football on ESPN 2 (374,000/0.09). It also had sports competition on network TV, with Georgia vs. Georgia Tech on ABC (5,331,000/1.16), Iowa State vs. Kansas State on FOX (3,292,000/0.74).

Compared to the previous week’s episode, which aired on a Friday against WWE Smackdown, it was up 17.4% in viewers, up 9% in 18-49 and down 30.2% in 18-34. Compared to two weeks ago, when it was in its normal time slot, it was down 19.9% in viewers, down 13.6% in 18-49 and down 33.3% in 18-34. The show had 17,000 in men 18-34 (down 48.5% from two weeks ago), 13,000 in women 18-34 (up 8.3%), 62,000 in men 35-49 (down 15.1%) and 29,000 in women 35-49 (up 26.1%). The audience was 65.3% male in 18-49.

Q1: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Daniel Garcia – 319,000 viewers, 133,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Castagnoli vs. Garcia/Eddie Kingston promo/Killswitch vs. The Boys/Adam Copeland promo – 301,000 viewers (down 18,000), 116,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q3: Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews vs. Komander & Gravity – 337,000 viewers (up 36,000), 130,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q4: End of Black & Matthews vs. Komander & Gravity/Julia Hart vs. Lady Frost/Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs promo – 349,000 viewers (up 12,000), 141,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q5: FTR vs. The Righteous – 315,000 viewers (down 34,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: Big Bill & Ricky Starks promo/Swerve Strickland promo/Mark Briscoe promo/Keith Lee vs. Lee Moriarty – 330,000 viewers (up 15,000), 128,000 in 18-49 (even)

Q7: End of Lee vs. Moriarty/Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King – 283,000 viewers (down 47,000), 97,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q8: End of Kingston vs. King – 303,000 viewers (up 20,000), 96,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Dynamite was #4 for the night, behind three college basketball games on ESPN. The game that went against most of the show had 1,244,000/0.36 and the game that went against the end of the show (and the West Coast airing) had 1,399,000/0.42.

Compared to last week, the show was up 1.5% in viewers, up 14.5% in 18-49 and up 39.5% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 1.4% in viewers, up 12.2% in 18-49 and up 11.2% in 18-34. It had 102,000 in men 18-34 (up 39.7%), 57,000 in women 18-34 (up 39%), 166,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.8%) and 61,000 in women 35-49 (up 17.3%). The audience was 69.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal – 999,000 viewers, 421,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Moxley vs. Lethal/Eddie Kingston promo/Sting & Ric Flair promos – 894,000 viewers (down 105,000), 404,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q3: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush/Toni Storm segment – 876,000 viewers (down 18,000), 393,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q4: MJF, Samoa Joe & The Devil segment/Wardlow vs. AR Fox – 882,000 viewers (up 6,000), 399,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: End of Wardlow vs. Fox/Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay – 834,000 viewers (down 48,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q6: Andretti, Top Flight, Penta, Komander & Vikingo segment/Julia Hart vs. Emi Sakura/Mariah May segment – 799,000 viewers (down 35,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: Christian Cage & Adam Copeland segment – 832,000 viewers (up 33,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q8: Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White – 790,000 viewers (down 42,000), 354,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Overrun: End of Swerve vs. White – 826,000 viewers (up 36,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)