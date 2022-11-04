Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite took a hit against the World Series, earning 911,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (388,000 viewers) in 18-49. The show also had a 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter hour.

Obviously the World Series was a big deal, and it ended up having 11,809,000 viewers with a 2.78 rating on FOX, as well as an extra 252,000/0.07 on Fox Deportes. As a result, AEW had its lowest viewership since July 20 and lowest 18-49 rating since June 15.

Dynamite was #3 behind two NBA games, which were also lower thanks to the Series. The Boston vs. Cleveland game had 1,371,000 viewers and a 0.49 rating. Tucker Carlson also performed well, getting 3,557,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating, just behind AEW.

Compared to last week, AEW was down 8.6% in viewers, down 9.8% in 18-49 and down 9.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, which wasn’t against the World Series, it was up 3.8% in viewers, down 10.8% in 18-49 and up 5.8% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 92,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 15.6% from last week), 54,000 in women 18-34 (up 1.9%), 158,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.6%) and 74,000 in women 35-49 (down 14%). The audience was 64.4% male in 18-49. It had an 0.12 in 12-17 (down 20%), 0.21 in 18-34 (down 9.9%), 0.37 in 35-49 (down 9.7%) and 0.42 in 50+ (down 8.7%).

Q1: Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal/Jeff Jarrett debuts – 1,091,000 viewers, 464,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo/Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty – 968,000 viewers (down 123,000), 426,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q3: End of Moxley vs. Moriarty/Renee Paquette interviews Saraya – 901,000 viewers (down 67,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q4: Daddy Ass Birthday Celebration/Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter interview/Chris Jericho promo – 1,020,000 viewers (up 119,000), 436,000 in 18-49 (up 48,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana/Death Triangle promo – 880,000 viewers (down 140,000), 361,000 in 18-49 (down 75,000)

Q6: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix/Katsuyori Shibata appears – 882,000 viewers (up 2,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q7: Swerve in Our Glory promo/Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir – 802,000 viewers (down 80,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q8: Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage – 738,000 viewers (down 64,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)