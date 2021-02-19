Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we reported yesterday, numbers for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT were up this week, although Dynamite was still ahead with 747,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating (400,000 viewers), compared to NXT’s 713,000 viewers and 0.16 rating (202,000 viewers). Due to the President’s Day holiday, full details were not available, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the ratings including quarter to quarter.

Dynamite was up 0.8% in viewers and 6.4% in 18-49, while NXT was up 27.8% and 27%, respectively. Dynamite doubled NXT in every demo except 35-49, which was close. Of note, last year at this time, NXT had 2.3 times viewers in women 18-34 than AEW did, but AEW has 4.3 times more viewers in that same demographic as NXT now.

AEW had 73,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 2.8% from last week), 43,000 in women 18-34 (up 30.3%), 199,000 in men 35-49 (up 7.6%) and 85,000 in women 35-49 (down 2.3%). NXT had 34,000 in men 18-34 (up 100%), 10,000 in women 18-34 (down 44.4%), 95,000 in men 35-49 (up 18.8%) and 73,000 in women 35-49 (up 65.9%). NXT had a large first quarter, their biggest in some kind, as the first thirty minutes were aided by NCIS as a lead-in. In the fifth quarter, NXt had more viewers than AEW but Dynamite had over double NXT’s rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It doubled NXT in the final five quarters of the night.

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. TH2 – 772,000 viewers, 427,000 in 18-49

Q2: Inner Circle interview/Riho vs. Serena Deeb – 763,000 viewers (down 9,000), 428,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q3: End of Riho vs. Deeb/Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill video – 789,000 viewers (up 26,000), 396,000 in 18-49 (down 32,000)

Q4: Orange Cassidy vs. Luther/Sting & Team Taz angle – 775,000 viewers (down 14,000), 389,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q5: The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz – 699,000 viewers (down 76,000), 376,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q6: End of Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz/Rhodes baby gender reveal/FTR vs. Mike & Matt Sydal – 708,000 viewers (up 9,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)

Q7: End of FTR vs. Sydal Brothers/Jon Moxley interview – 728,000 viewers (up 20,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q8: Jon Moxley, Lance Archer & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Eddie Kingston – 741,000 viewers (up 13,000), 394,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Fallout from NXT Takeover ft. Undisputed Era, Finn Balor, others – 997,000 viewers, 319,000 in 18-49

Q2: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart – 772,000 viewers (down 225,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (down 84,000)

Q3: Pat McAfee video/KUSHIDA & Bronson Reed segment/Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff – 703,000 viewers (down 69,000), 219,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q4: Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea – 648,000 viewers (down 55,000), 177,000 in 18-49 (down 42,000)

Q5: Segment with MSK, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – 702,000 viewers (up 54,000), 184,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q6: Toni Storm & Io Shira angle/KUSHIDA vs. Tyler Rust – 631,000 viewers (down 71,000), 157,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q7: Zoey Stark vs. Valentina Feroz/Karrion Kross video – 614,000 viewers (down 17,000), 162,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q8: Finn Balor, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch & Pete Dunne – 617,000 viewers (up 3,000), 163,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Overrun: End of Six-Man Tag/Adam Cole attacks – 698,000 viewers (up 81,000), 202,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Dynamite’s audience was 68% male while NXT was 63.9% male in 18-49.