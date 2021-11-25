wrestling / News
Ratings for AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling and WWE Smackdown Will Be Delayed Due To Holiday
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
As a reminder, ratings will be delayed for last night’s AEW Dynamite, tonight’s Impact Wrestling and tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The ratings for Dynamite will be available Monday before 5 PM ET. The ratings for Impact, Rampage and Smackdown will be available Tuesday. Impact will be available that morning with the others following later that day, before 5 PM ET.
Finally, Monday’s WWE RAW will also be delayed, with the ratings for that arriving on Wednesday at around 12 PM ET. Normal ratings will resume on Wednesday with Tuesday’s NXT numbers.
More Trending Stories
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins
- The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo
- The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant