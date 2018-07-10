Raw Hits Six-Week Low Rating Heading Into Extreme Rules

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw hit a six-week low the week before Extreme Rules. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.78 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.470 million viewers, down 12% and 9% from last week’s 0.88 demo rating and 2.707 million viewers. The rating was the lowest point since the May 28th episode had a 0.77, while the overall audience was the lowest in the show’s recent history.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The #1 spot went to Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH-1, which had a 1.05 demo rating and 2.125 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.582 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.79 demo rating (2.508 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.320 million viewers)