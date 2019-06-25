RAW Viewership Rises Following WWE Stomping Grounds

The post-WWE Stomping Grounds edition of WWE RAW drew 2.275 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.235 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The hourly breakdown for the show were 2.386 million viewers for hour one, 2.315 million viewers for hour two, and 2.126 million viewers for hour three.

The numbers were good for #3 for the night on cable, behind FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage and Love & Hip-Hop, and #6 for the week, behind the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News, The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, and The Five on FOX News.