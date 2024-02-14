Raychell Rose Adds More Details About ROW Stalking Incident, Responds to Booker T

As previously reported, Raychell Rose detailed a stalking incident during her time which she claims led to Booker T firing her from the promotion. Rose claimed that he was stalked by trainee Shawn Reed. Reed had been banned from ROW shows, its training facility and told to stay away from Rose after several incidents of making Rose and others uncomfortable. She was then fired by Booker T after an incident that involved multiple arrests in December 2022. Booker later made comments about the incident on his podcast and said the incident was ‘handled’ and claimed the decision for Rose to exit was an amicable one. In an interview with Fightful, Rose gave more details on her side of the story and responded to Booker’s comments. Here are highlights:

On Booker claiming she could have went to him about the stalking complaint: “That’s just not the way things are handled at Reality of Wrestling, in my experience. In my experience, you went to Kevin with the day-to-day operations because he ran day-to-day operations, so you dealt with Kevin Bernhardt directly, and if he told you that you needed to escalate things by talking with Booker or Sharmell, then that’s when you would do that. I was never told by Kevin that I needed to talk to Booker and Sharmell. I was also directly told not to do that because he informed me that he kept them informed throughout the entire situation. I, throughout the entire situation, was on the phone with police, lawyers, and district attorneys. After every single one of those phone calls or interactions, I called or talked to Kevin Bernhardt personally in person and he told me each time when I asked if I needed to go to Booker that he had already talked to Booker or that he was going to talk to Booker for me so that I didn’t have to worry myself about it. I had no reason to believe otherwise after being told that by Kevin.”

On Booker saying Reed was given a Criminal Trespass Warning: “I did get on the phone with Texas City Police Department today [February13], and I did ask them for a copy of that record because it would aid me in getting a restraining order and any other kind of legal process to move forward if I have that documentation. I did request a copy of it, and they told me there is no documentation or any kind of record in their database for Shawn Reed as far as trespass warnings go, that he’s never been issued a trespass warning in general for that premises of any other. They said that they did see that he was handled at that premises [Mainland City Center] before, but there was no trespass warning requested or issued associated with that event or any other for Shawn Reed. Any claims that there is a trespass warning, it’s not a legal trespass warning, whatever they are referring to as far as those claims, it’s not something that can be upheld by the police and it’s not something, unfortunately, that can aid me in getting any kind of legal aid for my situation.”

On her conversation with Booker T: That conversation pertained to me calling the police. It was when I was calling the police and I was urged to go home by Booker T. I was urged…his solution, from what I understood, was for me to go home and not involve the police and that was his solution to help things go away or make my stalking situation go away. I did not disobey Booker in that order. I did what I had to to obey the police when they told me the first time I made a police report that I had to call them immediately every time Shawn Reed showed up. I was obeying police orders when I called the police and let them know that my stalker was here. When I followed the dispatchers direction to look inside the venue to see if my stalker was still inside the venue, I did not do that to disobey Booker, I did that to obey the police instruction for my safety and to help me in my legal process.”

On being fired from ROW: “There have been comments about the words ‘You’re fired’ having not been said to me. Those words were not said to me. What I recall being said to me was they did not want a crazy person at their school and they did not want police involvement and I recall telling them that the only way to try and keep my stalker away from the school without police involvement is to keep me away from their school, and I recall being told, ‘if that’s what it takes, then that’s what it takes.’ I also recall being told that my issue was that I don’t take any responsibility for my actions or accountability and that they did not need something or someone like that in their locker room. I did not feel the line of communication with Reality of Wrestling or Booker was open after that point, and I certainly did not feel like the doors were open for me to return after that point. it was heavily implied and heavily stated that I was not to return. In order to keep other people safe, I should keep myself away.”