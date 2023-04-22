– During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) discussed his recent exit from MLW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Real1 on being written off MLW TV: “I had a storyline going on MLW, if you’re aware, and I got written off TV there. My own accord. Nobody told me to do it. But if I have to put somebody over on my way out the door, he better be somebody. He better be a badass, and he better be able to kick some people’s asses, so that guy was Microman.”

His thoughts on putting over Microman: “Microman is the smallest pro wrestler in the world, but he’s also the biggest star in MLW, so I felt like it was the right thing to do. It was a stretcher job, I left on my back. That was probably the last you’re gonna see of me in MLW for the time being.”

As previously reported, Real1 was released from MLW earlier this month. The rumors indicated that Real1 declined MLW’s creative plans and was not willing to work with their top talent.