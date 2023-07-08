– During a recent appearance on the Wilde On podcast, AEW’s Rebel discussed the impact Christy Hemme had on her wrestling career, helping her transition into becoming an on-air talent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rebel on Christy Hemme helping her in Impact Wrestling: “She had become the director of the Knockouts, and I had decided that I no longer wanted to be in front of the camera, and I was going to be an artist behind the camera. So I gave her a call and I said ‘If you ever need a makeup and hair artist, you let me know.’ And she said ‘Oh my god, I have this perfect role for you.’ And I was like ‘No. I’m not being in front of the camera anymore. I’m behind the camera.'”

On how she started her training in wrestling to help her get into the hair and makeup department: “My mom flew to LA to drive with me, to help move me to Louisville, Kentucky to train at OVW. I fell in love with wrestling on day one of training. And it was like, it was around February 14, so every Valentine’s Day, I celebrate my love with wrestling. So they said ‘If you want to stick around, learn how to wrestle…’ That’s what I did. I trained at OVW, and then never looked back.”