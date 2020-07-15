wrestling / News

Rebel on Getting Paired Up With Britt Baker, How She Started Doing the Hair & Makeup for AEW

July 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Rebel, who discussed getting paired up with Dr. Britt Baker in AEW. Below are some highlights.

Rebel on getting paired up with Britt Baker: “She needed someone to speak on her behalf. I was there. She was going through the rules and all that stuff. I said I would do the interview, and we did it. It got a good response, and they liked our dynamic. We kept on working together. …I’m just extremely grateful to Britt and Tony [Khan] and Cody [Rhodes] and Kenny [Omega] and everyone who has allowed this to continue and supports it. And all the fans who are receptive to it, or not. I just have had a blast with Dr. Baker and hope it continues. I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

On how she started with AEW: “I originally started with AEW doing makeup and hair. I’m still a part of that. I still do the makeup and hair. I obviously do it for Britt. That’s how this all came about. I did makeup and hair before wrestling. I also did it at Impact Wrestling while I wrestled for Impact Wrestling. I was doing the girls makeup and hair and then going out and having a match, which is extremely stressful. Makeup and hair is my second passion. I would say wrestling is my first passion. Both I enjoy very much. I’m grateful and blessed to do what I love to do for a living.”

On how she helps with hair and makeup: “I love making the girls feel beautiful. I love doing character makeup because you get to be more free artistically with it. All the girls are fun to do for different reasons. To me, I look at makeup as art. Every artist has different pieces they like for different reasons. Nyla is always fun to do. Every time I’ve done her makeup I believe she has won, so I think I’m good luck. Kris [Statlander] is fun too because it’s obviously different from the norm. I love doing the dark grungy look and character work and the glam look. They are all a lot of fun. I don’t know if I can pick one because I like them all.”

