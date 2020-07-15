Rebel on Getting Paired Up With Britt Baker, How She Started Doing the Hair & Makeup for AEW

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Rebel, who discussed getting paired up with Dr. Britt Baker in AEW. Below are some highlights.

Rebel on getting paired up with Britt Baker: “She needed someone to speak on her behalf. I was there. She was going through the rules and all that stuff. I said I would do the interview, and we did it. It got a good response, and they liked our dynamic. We kept on working together. …I’m just extremely grateful to Britt and Tony [Khan] and Cody [Rhodes] and Kenny [Omega] and everyone who has allowed this to continue and supports it. And all the fans who are receptive to it, or not. I just have had a blast with Dr. Baker and hope it continues. I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

On how she started with AEW: “I originally started with AEW doing makeup and hair. I’m still a part of that. I still do the makeup and hair. I obviously do it for Britt. That’s how this all came about. I did makeup and hair before wrestling. I also did it at Impact Wrestling while I wrestled for Impact Wrestling. I was doing the girls makeup and hair and then going out and having a match, which is extremely stressful. Makeup and hair is my second passion. I would say wrestling is my first passion. Both I enjoy very much. I’m grateful and blessed to do what I love to do for a living.”

On how she helps with hair and makeup: “I love making the girls feel beautiful. I love doing character makeup because you get to be more free artistically with it. All the girls are fun to do for different reasons. To me, I look at makeup as art. Every artist has different pieces they like for different reasons. Nyla is always fun to do. Every time I’ve done her makeup I believe she has won, so I think I’m good luck. Kris [Statlander] is fun too because it’s obviously different from the norm. I love doing the dark grungy look and character work and the glam look. They are all a lot of fun. I don’t know if I can pick one because I like them all.”